HBO Max has just reached an important agreement to bring its streaming catalog to one of the film production companies competing for the Oscars.

The independent film producer, A24has always been characterized as one of the most innovative creative entities in recent years for blockbuster and arthouse films.

Among the films that have received great reception from the movie-going public in recent years are: The Iron Claw, Priscilla, Midsommar, Lady Bird o Pearl. Which demonstrates the production company’s ability to reinvent itself and touch on different genres and stories.

But perhaps this has been the year of consolidation for this production company. Since was the winner of film of the year with Everything Everywhere All At Oncebut that also gave a lot to talk about with The Whalestarring Brendan Fraser.

By 2024, the HBO Max catalog will also include the production company’s next releases independent as Dicks: The Musical, Love Lies Bleeding the Kristen Stewart, Civil War and many more to come.

This association will be very impactful for people with a subscription to this platform, since the films will arrive after their theatrical releases.

