Hayao Miyazaki’s latest film, The Boy and the Heron leads the US box office in its first weekend

The boy and the heron by Hayao Miyazaki leads the US box office this weekend after grossing around $5.4 million during Friday and several previous screenings. Screening in 2,205 theaters, GKids’ release has the benefit of Imax and other premium large format auditoriums to boost those numbers.

Hayao Miyazaki’s new product is the latest in a series of more successful releases with lower marketing investments. It seems that the most modest productions surpass the blockbusters, without going any further than last weekend’s premiere of Toho’s Godzilla Minus One, which remained in third place in its second release, or even Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, topped the charts. at the box office upon its release. Then there are the anime films released prior to The Boy and the Heron with last year’s Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (38 million grosses in the USA) or the first Demon Slayer (49 million in YSA). Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli generally don’t dabble in intellectual property; but, after a lot of classics like My Neighbor Totoro or Howl’s Moving Castle, they have franchise-level appeal just because of the name.

It’s been a gradual global rollout for The Boy and the Heron, which has already grossed $84 million internationally, including $56 million in its native Japan, where it ranks as the third highest-grossing release of the year. Miyazaki, 82, had previously announced his retirement after his last feature film, the 2013 war romance The Wind Rises; His return to the cinema has been quite an event. Early audiences approve, with an “A-” Cinema Score, and the film has earned rave reviews.

Without much premiere competition for Hayao Miyazaki and his film

Warner Bros Pictures

However, The Boy and the Heron has found itself with a quiet weekend, since the studios are being reserved for the Christmas season since Wonka, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Migration have to arrive. A trip upside down.

Second place should go to the fourth weekend of Lionsgate’s The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which is forecasting a three-day gross of around $9.3 million, another impressively small drop from under of 35%.

Toho Studios’ Godzilla Minus One is still stomping around in third place. Rivals are projecting around $7.9 million for the Kaiju period piece, just 31% less than its debut and bringing its domestic total to around $25 million. That’s more than 12 times what the last foreign Godzilla film made in North America, when Shin Godzilla arrived in 2016 with $1.9 million. The appetite for this type of theatrical release has increased.

Fourth place seems to go to Trolls 3: All together from Universal, which projects a slight drop of another 6.2 million dollars. With domestic grosses surpassing $80 million on Saturday, DreamWorks Animation’s musical has decisively won the battle for family audiences against Disney’s Wish, which opened a week after Trolls and has grossed just $45 million. , more bad news for Disney, which is having a rather bitter centenary celebration.

About The Boy and the Heron

The Boy and the Heron is a fantasy film with a semi-autobiographical element by Hayao Miyazaki. Its title in Japanese, “Kimitachi wa Do Ikiruka,” which literally means “How do you live?”, is taken from a novel of the same name by Genzaburo Yoshino that his mother gave to filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki in his youth.

What’s more: certain events from Miyazaki’s childhood appear for the first time in this new animated feature film.

The story takes place in a Japan of the past that is still alive in Hayao Miyazaki’s memories. After losing his mother in a fire in Tokyo, 11-year-old Mahito moves to the countryside with his father Shoichi to settle in the Gray Heron Mansion, a fusion of Japanese and Western architecture on a sprawling, leafy estate.

Mahito struggles with his complex feelings towards his bold and energetic father, as well as his new stepmother Natsuko, who also happens to be his late mother’s little sister. Isolation and alienation lead Mahito to self-harm and lock himself in his new home. Everything changes when he is visited by a gray heron, which ends up revealing itself to be the avian disguise of a shape-shifting “heron man.”

The estate was once the home of Great Uncle, who is said to have become mentally unstable from reading too many books and ended up vanishing into thin air. The mansion is staffed by several elderly maids, who keep an eye on Mahito. Guided by the gray heron, Mahito enters the dark corners of the mansion, where time and space begin to warp, dreams and reality become confused, and a distant world exerts an inescapable attraction.

Mahito enters a world where life and death exist on the same plane. After going through a door, he meets Kiriko, a fisherwoman with a scar on her head, who introduces him to the secrets of this new world.

You will meet the Warawara, creatures that embody both life and death, pelicans that continue to soar despite the wounds they cause, or a parakeet king leading legions of his peers, who are caricatures of mass society. . He will also find Himi, a girl with the power to wield fire.

Mahito and the Heron Man will go deeper and deeper into this world – which seems like a simulacrum of our own – and which seems to have emerged suddenly but where all balance and control has been lost.

Why has Mahito been brought to this place shared by the living and the dead? Is his late mother still alive? Who is the mysterious maid Himi, and what does Mahito’s Great Uncle want? Great Uncle is the one who seems to keep the balance of this world…

Have you already seen the latest film by maestro Miyazaki? Tell us what you thought in the comments.

Carlos Gallego Guzmán

Since I can remember I have always been attracted to drawing, comics and especially cinema, the fault of this hobby is “Star Wars: Episode IV”, I felt fascinated by the large number of spaceships that appeared in her and the entire world created by George Lucas, the scene of the Corellian ship pursued by an imperial cruiser that advanced to fill the screen was shocking. John Williams’ music was catchy and easy to remember, by then I remember my collections of stickers and the dolls from the saga. Another great influence has been comics, specifically the Vertice editions of Spiderman, The X-Men, The Avengers, and The Fantastic Four, with which I learned to draw by copying the cartoons of John Romita Sr. and Jack Kirby. So it was not surprising that he ended up studying at the Zaragoza arts school.