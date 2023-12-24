Hayao Miyazaki is not going to retire after the release of The Boy and the Heron, and his next project could take him back to the origins of Studio Ghibli, with a new installment of Nausicaä.

Hayao Miyazaki has released his new film on the big screen this year: The Boy and the Heron, which has been rumored to be his last feature film until internal sources at the studio confirmed that the filmmaker had no plans to retire at this time. chance.

Hayao Miyazaki is already working on his next projectsand images from a recent documentary have made the public begin to speculate about the possibility that a sequel to Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984) has been made, the film that gave rise to Studio Ghibli.

In the last episode of the series Professional-Shigoto no Ryugi -Professional work style- broadcast a few days ago by the Japanese television network NHK, they closely followed Hayao Miyazaki during the last six years while he was developing the feature film The boy and the heron.

The episode addressed topics such as aging or the filmmaker's relationship with the late Ghibli director. Isao Takahatabut what really caught the attention of that broadcast were the final images that appeared in it.

Hayao Miyazaki could be working on a sequel to Nausicaä

At the end of the chapter it appeared Hayao Miyazaki painting a watercolor on his desk, in which three key characters from Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind: the princess herself Nausicaayour pet Totoand the Warrior god. While drawing, the filmmaker made a plaintive comment very typical of him: “It's a pain, returning to this world“.

Although the sequel to Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind was not confirmed at any time during the episode, the public did not take long to reflect on the meaning of this watercolor: could it have been accidental? The truth is that Hayao Miyazaki has never made second parts, but perhaps he is interested in closing a cycle.

Other interesting articles:

These are the 4 key points of The Boy and the Heron, Hayao Miyazaki's new film After releasing The Boy and the Heron, Hayao Miyazaki says that this time he is not retiring

Launch:

March 11, 1984

And also

Discover more about María Bescós, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more