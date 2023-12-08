Suara.com – Piyu Padi Reborn had hair problems and it affected his appearance. To cover his baldness, Piyu pan dressed up his appearance by wearing a hat.

However, recently, Piyu has started to appear more confident. Even though it’s not as thick as before, Piyu’s hair is now more voluminous and has made him throw away the habit of wearing hats.

Apparently, Piyu Padi had a hair transplant almost a year ago. The results also made people close to this 50-year-old musician confused.

Piyu Padi performs hair transplants. (Instagram)

“I’m really satisfied with the first result. It’s really good and cool, and everyone is also interested. This is even funny, a friend gave me a gift, yesterday he gave me a hat. Then in my DM, ‘Mas, what’s wrong with my hat that I gave to you’. He said that. ‘Oooh, no, it’s okay. I don’t wear hats anymore’,” said Piyu, laughing.

A year ago, Piyu had a hair transplant at Farmanina Aesthetic & Hair Clinic. At that time, Piyu had just had a front transplant. Now, the creator of the song “Maha Dewi” will again undergo a transplant in the upper middle part, or crown of hair.

Doctor Farmanina, a hair transplant expert from Farmanina, said that Piyu’s case of baldness was somewhat unique. This is related to the presence of a hair donor area on the back of the head of the man born in Surabaya, East Java.

Piyu Padi with her new hair. (Instagram)

“In Piyu’s case, this is a bit unique, the donor area is not good. So the donor area has to be treated first with PRP. Then we can do it again after one year, after we can take the donor area again. We can just do it once, but for example “The donor area is not good and we don’t have time to repair the donor area, so we usually do it twice,” said Dr Nina.

According to Dr Nina, medically the first and second hair transplants on Piyu were no different. Therefore, he hopes that in the not too distant future, the problem of baldness on the crown of Piyu’s head can be resolved.

“From a medical perspective, the process is the same. As usual, take the hair first from the donor area. Then rest for an hour before planting. Everything is the same. The hair transplant is all the same. Then tomorrow remove the bandage, on the third day wash the hair, on the 14th day control “again to see the condition of the hair crusts. After that, do PRP every month. Everything is the same,” added Dr. Nina.