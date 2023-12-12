loading…

China’s PLARF has significant rocket power, but it is untested on the battlefield. Photo/CGTN

BEIJING – China paid great attention to the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Forces (PLARF). The PLARF’s strength is on par with China’s Army, Navy and Air Force.

The PLARF was formed by China to enhance its credible and reliable nuclear deterrence and counterattack capabilities, strengthen its medium-range and long-range precision strike forces, and enhance its strategic balancing capabilities.

In addition, the PLARF also aims to strengthen China’s ability to fight and win wars, fight powerful enemies, deal with third-party intervention, and project power globally.

This poses a big threat to China’s neighboring countries, especially India. The PLARF also has the potential to influence local, regional and global military conflicts. PLARF is a powerful and modern rocket and missile force.

Quoting from the EurAsian Times on Tuesday (12/12/2023), Lieutenant General (Ret.) PR Shankar from India said that the PLARF is the most significant land-based missile force on Earth today. The new force is responsible for organizing, manning, training, and equipping China’s land-based nuclear and conventional missile forces and their supporting elements and bases.

The PLARF has a variety of conventional ground-launched ballistic missiles with short, medium and long ranges. They also have ground-launched cruise missiles in their inventory. Apart from that, China also has mobile and silo-based nuclear missiles.

Some of its missile systems, such as the DF-26, are dual-purpose and are designed to carry both conventional and nuclear warheads with precision capabilities against land and ship targets. All these systems are on top of the air and sea-based missile systems owned by the PLAF and PLAN (People’s Liberation Army Navy).

The PLARF is simultaneously developing and testing its newest missile variants and developing capabilities and methods to counter enemy ballistic missile defense systems. PLARF also increases the resilience of its storage and delivery systems.

Shankar said China may also have established the capability to launch hypersonic launch vehicles using a fractional orbital bombardment (FOB) system. This much-discussed capability has broad strategic implications, whether used with conventional or nuclear warheads. However, this system has not yet been fully developed or implemented. Its capabilities are still futuristic.