Suara.com – Spokesperson for vice presidential candidate number 2 Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Emil Elestianto Dardak, confirmed that Gibran was ready to face Muhaimin Iskandar and Mahfud MD at the first vice presidential debate at JCC Senayan, Jakarta, Friday (22/12/2023).

The man who is familiarly called Emil Dardak claimed that Gibran had made no special preparations ahead of the debate. Because according to him, the eldest son of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi has mastered the debate material.

“He is very ready for the vice presidential debate. Hopefully Mas Gibran will be given health and fluency to take part in the upcoming debate,” Emil told reporters, Tuesday (19/12/2023).

The themes of the Cawapres debate which will be held on Friday are economy, finance, tax investment, trade, management of the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN)-Regional Revenue and Expenditure Management Budget (APBD), and urban areas.

Emil revealed that before there was a debate agenda, Gibran had often exchanged ideas with academics in preparing the program. Then he also often aligned his big ideas about Indonesia with Prabowo Subianto.

“Mas Gibran will also convey anticipation as well as future challenges and opportunities during the debate,” he said.

As a figure who is considered to have the ability to think critically and creatively, Emil believes that Gibran will not lose when arguing with Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak Imin and Mahfud even though he is only 36 years old.

He then revealed that the aspirations of the people from various regions which had been absorbed by the Mayor of Solo would be the main weapon that would be used in the future vice presidential debate.

“So, without us having to supply it, Mas Gibran's thoughts and references already abound. “He was able to give optimism to his team too, that Mas Gibran, God willing, is ready to face the upcoming debate,” he concluded.