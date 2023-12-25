Suara.com – Cyndyana Lorens, sister of artist Kriss Hatta, shares happy news regarding her career. Cyndyana returned to being a flight attendant after almost four years leaving Garuda Indonesia.

“The journey has just begun. Ps: can't keep this from you for too long,” wrote Cyndyana Lorens in English via the caption of her upload on Instagram on Monday (25/12/2023).

Cyndyana Lorens wrote down her location in Dubai while sharing a selfie in a flight attendant uniform. In the next slide, this woman who recently converted to Islam shares an email informing her that she was accepted as a flight attendant for the Emirates Group.

Cyndyana Lorens' first trip as an Emirates Flight Attendant apparently started from Jakarta to Dubai. Cyndyana's Instagram followers then flooded the upload with congratulations.

“Wow Emirates. Congrats,” commented the account @tea_z***. “Proud of you (proud of you),” replied the account @fzrac***.

“Back as a flight attendant again now, wow congratulations Lorens at Emirates,” replied the account @citrabola***. “Cool,” said the account @direy***.

Flashback, in January 2020, Cyndyana Lorens' contract with Garuda Indonesia was no longer extended. At that time, Kriss Hatta's younger brother felt he had been slandered.

Cyndyana Lorens was a flight attendant for Garuda Indonesia for three years. His career stopped when Garuda Indonesia was hit by rumors that top officials were having an affair with a flight attendant.

Cyndyana Lawrence. (Instagram)

Cyndyana Lorens is one of the flight attendants accused of being an affair with a high-ranking Garuda official. However, he firmly denied these accusations.

Because she was involved in the mistress case of a high-ranking Garuda official, Cyndyana Lorens was banned from flying for six months. Cyndy was even questioned as a witness regarding the report against Siwi Sidi, a flight attendant who was rumored to be the mistress of a high-ranking Garuda official.

Cyndyana Lorens herself just married a man named Gulfikar Rinjani on March 17 2022. Cyndyana decided to convert to Islam at the Sunda Kelapa Mosque before getting married.

Previously, Kriss Hatta, Cyndyana Lorens' older brother, had already converted to Islam. However, because his marriage to Hilda Vitria did not go smoothly, Kriss Hatta returned to Christianity.

On the other hand, Gulfikar Rinjani, Cyndyana Lorens' husband, works as Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Kesia.id. Cyndyana's husband also works for well-known companies such as Tokopedia, Grab and OVO.

While not being a flight attendant for almost four years, Cyndyana Lorens was known as a celebrity with almost 100 thousand followers. Cyndyana also fills her time by playing golf.

Apart from that, Cyndyana Lorens opened a small fashion business through the Instagram account @classically.id. The goods sold are used goods that are suitable for use at lower prices.

Contributor: Neressa Prahastiwi