Suara.com – Presidential Candidate Number 3, Ganjar Pranowo, suggested that Commission II of the DPR RI immediately summon the leadership of the General Election Commission (KPU) of the Republic of Indonesia. This summons is considered important to clarify the issue of distributing ballot papers for the 2024 election to voters in Taipei, Taiwan.

“It would be best for Commission II of the DPR to immediately summon the KPU for clarification,” said Ganjar after meeting DIY Governor Sultan HB X at the Kepatihan Complex, Yogyakarta, Wednesday (27/12/2023).

Ganjar said that the Indonesian KPU, through its Chairman Hasyim Asy'ari, stated that there was negligence regarding the distribution of the ballot papers. Despite this, he said summons to the KPU leadership needed to be carried out.

“The chairman of the KPU has said that he was careless,” he said.

KPU statement

Previously, the Chairman of the Indonesian KPU, Hasyim Asy'ari, stated that the distribution of ballot papers for the 2024 election to voters in Taipei, Taiwan violated the rules. This is because it does not comply with the schedule that has been determined according to KPU Regulations (PKPU).

Based on PKPU Number 25 of 2023, sending ballot papers to voters abroad via postal method starts from 2 to 11 January 2024.

However, the Overseas Election Committee (PPLN) in Taipei apparently sent ballot papers to voters on December 18 and 25 2023.

Due to this incident, according to Hasyim, the KPU has taken action, one of which is that the ballot papers that were sent to voters in Taiwan were declared to be in the damaged category and were not taken into account.