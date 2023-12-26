Suara.com – Psychologist Lita Gading spoke again in response to the marriage of Bunga Citra Lestari or BCL to Tiko Aryawardhana.

Through her personal TikTok account, Lita Gading revealed that a widow like BCL usually won't remarry if she doesn't find a better partner than her previous husband.

“Usually a widow who is left behind will survive her widow status, if she doesn't get a better husband than her previous husband,” said Lita Gading.

In her comments, Lita Gading seemed to suggest that Tiko Aryawardhana was not better than Ashraf Sinclair.

Apart from that, it is said that Tiko Aryawardhana is not on par with Bunga Citra Lestari, especially in financial matters.

Therefore, Lita Gading believes that it would be better for Bunga Citra Lestari to maintain her status as Sinclair's widow instead of marrying Tiko Aryawardhana.

“Actually, being Sinclair's widow is much better, in my opinion, than looking for a new partner who is not commensurate with BCL,” said Lita Gading.

The uploaded video clip of Lita Gading's comments on the wedding of Bunga Citra Lestari and Tiko Aryawardhana went viral on TikTok with 9,775 thousand views.

“Widow 'dead' BCL, life is a choice,” wrote the TikTok account @litagading5, quoted on Tuesday (26/12/2023).

Lita Gading (YouTube Trans 7)

Regarding this, a number of netizens also provided various responses and comments. Some netizens seem to express the same opinion as Lita Gading.

“It's true, Doctor, I prefer my children. I'm afraid that automatically if I remarry, my love for my children will decrease,” wrote one netizen.

“Always agree with mother's opinion,” said another netizen.

“I personally applaud women who prefer to live happily with their children,” said another netizen.

BCL and Tiko Aryawardhana married in Bali on December 2 2023. Their wedding was held privately at a luxury hotel and resort.

After the wedding ceremony, they immediately held a reception on the same day. Meanwhile in the evening an after party was held.