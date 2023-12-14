Suara.com – The end of the year is synonymous with various celebrations full of meaning, from school holidays, Christmas celebrations, to welcoming a lively New Year. At this moment, Christians will also receive a Hari Raya Allowance (THR) from their place of work.

Apart from being used for holiday needs, THR is usually also used to go traveling with family and relatives. But, don't get carried away and waste your THR money without clear planning.

Do clever ways to enjoy the end of the year while still allocating funds to prepare for the future. Here are tips from Bank DBS Indonesia.

1. Make a detailed list of needs

One of the most important steps in planning finances is knowing where the funds will be used. If you have a tradition of buying gifts for family and friends, make a list of the people you want to give gifts to. Then, also note down what items you want to buy along with the budget required for each item.

Meanwhile, if you have plans to travel, make sure you know the tourist destinations you will visit and how much money is needed for transportation, lodging, food and snacks, as well as souvenirs. Apart from that, if you have several dinner plans to celebrate Christmas and New Year with friends, don't forget to also provide funds for these activities.

2. Track income and expenses

After knowing where the money should be allocated, make sure you also record your income and expenses so that you always go according to plan. This may seem trivial, but it is important to know where your income comes from and make it easier to determine priorities, control expenses and make wiser financial decisions.

By recording income and expenses, you can see whether waste occurs based on a predetermined budget.

3. Start planning for next year by setting savings goals

Saving is synonymous with setting aside money for the future and giving the impression of having to sacrifice current pleasures. But actually, if planned cleverly, it doesn't have to be like that. The way to do this is by making a savings goal. For example, to buy a house, investment, vacation, or watch a favorite musician's concert. By setting specific goals, you can determine the amount of funds you need to save each month.

This makes it possible to still enjoy special moments while ensuring that some of the income is allocated for the future. It would be even better if you separate savings based on each goal so that funds are not mixed.

4. Invest smartly for the future

Apart from saving, you can also invest as a way to get additional income. Investing has several benefits, such as growing assets, protecting yourself from inflation, and helping you get one step closer to your financial goals in the future.

However, before investing, make sure you understand the types of investment products available such as mutual funds, bonds, deposits, etc. You also need to know your own risk profile so you can determine the right investment product that suits your needs.