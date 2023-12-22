The protagonist of the video is known for doing crazy things on the Honda Goldwing. The video feat is no exception, worth watching

December 22, 2023

Yes, doing enduro with a Honda Goldwing is possible. The exploits often go viral on the web and on social media funanboliche off-road by some expert riders on the Honda Goldwing, the touring motorbike par excellence.

Today's video gets stranger and stranger, second by second. After having faced, with the Goldwing, a dirt road climb (with an enduro motorbike tied to the top case and leaning on the saddle, in case you hadn't noticed) the protagonist of the video, Matt Spears, finds a moose skull and takes it away on the enduro motorbike transported on the Goldwing. It doesn't end there, it seems that the Japanese motorcycle is used as a sort of “car with trolley” given that transport also continues on public roads.

Definitely a strange video. but it made us smile!

