The week of El Hormiguero continues in style with the visit of Pedro Alonso and Begoña Vargas. The two actors have attended the program to talk about the upcoming premiere of their latest series, Berlin, a prequel to the mythical fiction Money Heist.

After the interview, Suko came to the table to warn us about the danger of buying Christmas Lottery online. Cybercriminals take advantage of these dates to steal from anyone who makes the slightest mistake in their online purchases, which is why she has given us some tips to be alert.

Suko has stressed that you have to be careful with messages to email, WhatsApp and even bizum. These can be accompanied by viruses and links through which all your data can be stolen. Even phone calls can be dangerous!

With the arrival of Artificial Intelligence, reports of suspicious calls have appeared in which supposed relatives ask for information. If you notice something strange, you should hang up immediately.

“If the lottery ticket they give us is fake,” said the El Hormiguero collaborator. So you know, be very careful and follow Suko’s advice. Hear all her warnings in the video above!