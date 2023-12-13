Until the recently concluded COP in Dubai, in 28 years of UN conferences to combat climate change it had never happened that the use of all fossil fuels, the main cause of global warming, was explicitly mentioned in the final agreements. The opposition from the oil-producing countries had always managed to prevent them from explicitly appearing. This is why COP28 is being talked about as a success, at least in part. The United Arab Emirates, hosts and organizers of the conference, in particular convinced neighboring Saudi Arabia, the world's second largest oil producer, to agree to the mention of fossil fuels.

But the agreement reached during the conference is the result of major compromises between states with different interests and problems, as always, and is very distant from the more decisive and ambitious intervention commitments that had been requested by the countries most threatened by the harmful consequences of climate change and environmental activists. Al Gore, former vice president of the United States and well-known environmentalist, defined the outcome of COP28 as the “bare minimum” to tackle the climate crisis.

At the end of each COP, various texts are approved or not and this year the most important, the one that is being commented on now, is the so-called “Global Stocktake”, literally “Global Inventory”, a 20-page document that summarizes the progress made in recent years with the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the substances that cause warming of the atmosphere, and with initiatives to limit the damage. This document also lists the new resolutions of the almost 200 UN countries, in general terms. They are not legally binding and cannot force any government to act in a certain way, but as United Nations agreements they can influence both investments and national policies.

The most relevant of the Global Stocktake resolutions is precisely the one that names fossil fuels, i.e. coal and natural gas, in addition to oil. The COP calls on countries to contribute to the emissions reduction effort by “gradually moving away from fossil fuels in energy systems”, in order to reach the state where they emit greenhouse gases at the same rate as they remove them from the atmosphere by 2050 This contribution is requested taking into account “different circumstances, different paths and different national approaches”.

According to initial analyzes of the results of COP28, this point of the agreement is a diplomatic victory for the Emirates and for the conference president Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, who is also the CEO of the Emirati state oil company, which is considered the 12th largest company in the sector in the world. Al Jaber had argued that increasing the involvement of oil-producing countries like the Emirates was essential to making progress on the climate and had promised that he would be able to convince other countries to sign a relevant agreement. In part it was like this.

A draft Global Stocktake released on Monday made no mention of fossil fuels at all and had been harshly criticized around the world, not least because the most ambitious target discussed for COP28 was a commitment to phase out their use. Perhaps also thanks to the international reactions to this draft, Al Jaber managed to obtain a compromise with Saudi Arabia. Sameer Hashmi, Middle East correspondent for BBC, explained that the Saudi government partially changed its position in the final phase of the conference thanks to the less decisive wording in the final draft, less linked to defined commitments. In particular because the text leaves room for “different paths” and “approaches” of individual countries.

Furthermore, according to Hashmi, Saudi Arabia did not want to be seen as the cause of the failure of the COP and thus damage its international image which it is trying to improve.

Fiona Harvey, a Guardian journalist who has been covering climate for years, commented on the conclusion of COP28 by saying that in the context of climate conferences an agreement can both be something “historic that will lead to the end of gas, oil and coal” and “a step forward on the road to hell.” The problem and the origin of this apparent paradox is that the way in which the texts of the climate agreements are written leaves room for a series of “loopholes”, as they have been defined by the countries most threatened by climate change, to continue producing emissions without concrete reductions. The mention of the “different paths” and “approaches” of individual countries would be precisely this.

Beyond the passage on the transition from the use of fossil fuels, with the Global Stocktake the COP also invites UN countries to do something else. For example, to triple the production of energy from renewable sources by 2030 and to “substantially reduce” emissions of methane, a greenhouse gas that has large effects in the atmosphere in the short term, by 2030, without however specifying to what extent.

The document also calls for accelerating the gradual reduction of the use of coal-fired power plants without systems for the capture and storage of carbon dioxide emissions (already mentioned two years ago at the end of COP26 in Glasgow): a previous draft also spoke of ban the construction of new coal plants without such facilities but China and India, which are planning them to meet their energy needs, have had that step eliminated.

Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, obtained mention of systems for the capture and sequestration of carbon dioxide which are often talked about within the oil industry as the main solution to the problem of emissions. In reality, these are technologies that are still very expensive and little used, in which Saudi Arabia is not investing and which according to scientists will not have a decisive effect on the climate crisis but will at most allow us to maintain a small production of energy starting from fossil fuels . The COP28 agreement says to “accelerate” the use of such technologies.

It also mentions the use of “low emission impact fuels”, a formulation by which according to certain interpretations one could mean natural gas, which among fossil fuels is the one that produces the least emissions. This aspect of the agreement is not well received by environmentalists so it could serve to increase rather than reduce the use of fossil fuels overall.

In conclusion, this COP has the problem of all COPs: they are international conferences and do not directly lead to concrete actions in the different countries. It remains to be seen whether the governments of the world will actually follow the indications and it has already happened in the past that they acted in the opposite direction. In recent years, for example, the European Union has participated in the COP asking for a reduction in the use of fossil fuels but many of its member countries have simultaneously invested in new infrastructures to supply natural gas.

An important thing that happened at the start of COP28 is the establishment of the fund with which richer countries will finance developing countries most exposed to the negative effects of climate change, such as severe storms and droughts, in order to repair losses and damage (the fund is called “loss and damage” in English). The establishment of the fund had been decided after years of debate at COP27 in 2022 but had not yet been implemented. Even on this aspect, however, COP28 was not so revolutionary: funds were promised, but overall they only amount to 700 million dollars for the moment. According to the estimate of an international NGO dedicated to the topic, the Loss and Damage Collaboration, more than 400 billion dollars a year would be needed.

