Have a Nice Death, the two-dimensional action roguelike from Gearbox Publishing and Magic Design Studios, is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S e Xbox Onenow also on sale. Have a Nice Death is a delightfully dark, action-packed roguelike adventurein which players take on the role of Death, founder and CEO of Death Incorporated, the giant underworld organization responsible for the treatment of souls in the afterlife.

“Just like our fans, we are dWe’re really excited to see Have a Nice Death launch on PlayStation and Xbox today,” said Simon Dutertre, Lead Game Designer at Magic Design Studios. “All the support we have received over the years from our amazing fan base has been absolutely incredible and we will be forever grateful. To the PlayStation and Xbox players out there, thank you for your patience and we hope you enjoy Death Incorporated.”