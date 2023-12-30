Suara.com – Secretary of the National Winning Team or TPN Ganjar-Mahfud, Hasto Kristiyanto, said there was a team from another party that was trying to divide them.

This was conveyed by Hasto when attending the Ganjar-Mahfud TPN consolidation 45 days before the 2024 election at the Djakarta Theater, Jakarta, Saturday (30/12/2023).

Hasto ensured that the parties supporting Ganjar-Mahfud, PDIP, PPP, Perindo and Hanura would remain solid.

“The four political parties are very solid. Even though there are parties, especially from the 08 winning team, who are trying to carry out various scenarios to divide, carry out deviant imperial politics,” said Hasto.

It is even said that the attempt to divide was carried out using money politics.

“But this shows that there is concern, so with this consolidation the entire Ganjar-Mahfud National Winning Team will behave in the opposite way,” said Hasto.

“We have to be sympathetic, we have to smile a lot, come down with optimism,” he added.