The toy company, Hasbro, has laid off more than 1,000 workers and D&D and Magic could be affected in the future

In a universe where strategy and imagination reign, Hasbro, the gaming giant, has just turned the tables in an unexpected way. December 14, 2023 was marked as a day of great changes in the fantasy realm: Hasbro announced the layoffs of more than 1,100 employeesshaking the foundations of the gaming community and fans of legendary franchises such as Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering.

The echoes of the pandemic and the uncertain future

Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks told employees in an email that the decision, while difficult, is a necessary response to the fluctuating economic outlook.: “While we are confident in Hasbro's future, the current climate calls for us to do more, even if these decisions are among the most complicated we have to make.” The pandemic had inflated the toy market, but now, facing an inevitable decline, Hasbro is preparing for a challenging 2024.

Among the layoffs are key figures from Wizards of the Coast, the parent company of Magic and D&D, which are affected. Although this division showed surprising resilience in 2022, increasing its revenue by 3% while Hasbro experienced an overall reduction of 9%, it has not been enough to avoid the cut.

Hits in video games: A light in the darkness

However, it hasn't all been discouraging for Hasbro. In the field of video games, the company achieved significant successes in 2023. Baldur's Gate 3 from Larian Studios, based on the Dungeons & Dragons universe, and Monopoly Go from Scopely, a phenomenon on mobile devices, drove an impressive 40% increase in revenue for this division during the third quarter. Even so, the director of licensing and publishing for Dungeons and Dragons was one of those fired, along with other senior design, art and publishing officials.

On the global stage, Hasbro is not alone in facing the storm of mass layoffs. Several well-known companies have navigated similar waters, adjusting their sails in the face of adverse economic winds.

Hasbro on the big screen: Successes and challenges in 2023

In 2023, Hasbro has continued its foray into cinema, establishing itself as an important player in the entertainment industry. This year, the company has stood out for bringing some of its most iconic franchises on the big screengenerating both success and expectation among fans.

One of the most notable productions has been the movie based on the Transformers universe. This new installment, reviving the classic robot saga, has captured the attention of a new generation of viewers, while maintaining the interest of long-time fans. The film has combined cutting-edge special effects with an exciting narrative, reaffirming Hasbro's ability to adapt its toys into cinematic success stories.

Another great bet by Hasbro has been a film centered on the board game Clue (Cluedo). This mystery thriller, with a stellar cast, has put a modern spin on the classic game, mixing humor, intrigue and a distinctive visual style. The film has received positive reviews for its wit and originality, proving that Hasbro can transcend the boundaries of family entertainment and tackle broader genres.

These cinematographic successes have been fundamental for Hasbro in a challenging yearshowcasing their ability to diversify and expand their influence beyond the world of toys and games, into new and exciting forms of visual storytelling.

Goal: Social networks in change

In the world of technology and social networks, Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has also seen a significant reduction in its workforce.. Affected by changes in digital advertising trends and increasing competition, the company has had to reevaluate its priorities, leading to a restructuring and the resulting layoff of a significant number of employees.

Amazon, the e-commerce giant, has not been immune to these challenges. With the decline in post-pandemic growth and the need to optimize its operationsAmazon has carried out layoffs in several of its departments, seeking to better align its resources with its long-term goals.

Disney: Entertainment in transition

In the entertainment sector, Disney has faced layoffs in different areas of its vast empire. Despite being a leader in family entertainment and media, the company has had to adapt to an ever-changing media landscape, resulting in difficult decisions in terms of employment.

These examples illustrate a trend in the corporate world where large companies, faced with a fluctuating market and unprecedented challenges, are forced to reevaluate their strategies and, in many cases, reduce their teams to stay afloat in an unpredictable global economy.