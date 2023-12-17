

Harry may be 72, but he is still very active in volunteer work. He also regularly visits the Ook Zo-soos for 'pink seniors', which is organized monthly by COC Twente-Achterhoek, but Harry misses the music there. He wants to dance to the music that takes him back to his younger years. “The older you get, the smaller your circle. There are no facilities where you can go to dance,” says Harry Groothuis in this week's Roze Golf. He thinks there is a need for dance parties. “Music touches you, does something to you, it makes you cry, music comforts and gives you pleasure.”