It's a cliché to think that Harrison Ford felt a cynical contempt for Star Wars, and the actor has made no effort to hide the fact that, in part, there is some truth to that belief.

For more than 40 years, talking about Han Solo It involves invoking the figure of Harrison Ford in our memory. Even the role of Alden Ehrenreich in the 2018 Star Wars spin-off has not reduced that global imprint. However, talking about Harrison Ford and Star Wars also implies doing so at some point due to the boredom generated by the saga.

It's no secret that Star Wars was not Harrison Ford's favorite job, as he far preferred Indiana Jones to his space rogue. In fact, he tried to convince George Lucas to kill the character.

He finally got his way in Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, where he supposedly returned on the condition that Han Solo bid farewell to the galaxy.

Ironically, the experience of Adam Driverthe actor who played Kylo RenBen Solo's dark alter ego, is diametrically opposed to that belief about Harrison Ford's cynical stance toward Star Wars.

¿Odia tanto Harrison Ford Star Wars?

Adam Driver is in full promotion of Ferrari, the biopic directed by Michael Mann about the motorsports legend. The actor has gone through The Rich Eisen Show (via Screen Rant), for an interview, where his experience with Harrison Ford on the set of filming The Force Awakenswhen Han's death was filmed, suggests that the iconic curmudgeon doesn't have as much disdain for the saga.

“There's so much Star Wars iconography in Harrison Ford that you want to try to stay focused. As I remember, that day was mostly about Harrison…it was emotional. It was me and him, father and son…

I remember we were on a big catwalk where filming was taking place, and we were talking and he was looking around, and he said, 'Look what we can do. Isn't that great?'

I thought he would be cynical afterwards, but it was the opposite. He was very emotional and open: he was very excited, like 'how lucky I was to be filming this movie and this character and how wonderful filmmaking is.' He was very serious and uncynical. “My memories of that are very pleasant, regardless of stabbing him afterwards and all that.”

Han Solo is part of the DNA of Star Wars and is a main stereotype in which almost all the characters in the saga's criminal network look. He more or less hates Harrison Ford the franchise, his name will always be linked to the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy.