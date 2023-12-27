We have already shared all the free Fortnite codes for this month on the web. And you may remember the details about the return of Chapter 1 and how it had doubled its number of players, and today we bring interesting news for Fortnite fans, very attentive. They have met after their new collaboration with LEGO.

In this case, the information focuses on Fortnite Festival, the game's new musical project. It seems that those responsible have high hopes for him.

Fortnite has expanded its universe beyond the popular Battle Royale mode, introducing new experiences like LEGO, Rocket Racing and this Festival. The latter, similar to Rock Band, has ambitious expansion plans according to Alex Rigopolous of Harmonix, involved in its development. This is what he confirmed in a recent meeting with Game Informer:

Fortnite Festival aims to be the biggest music game to date, constantly evolving through regular expansions and updates. It introduces the Jam system, available in the special Jam Island mode in Festival, but plans to expand across the entire Fortnite ecosystem, including Battle Royale and creative islands. Introduces the Patchwork system, an interactive music creation tool for Fortnite Creative in UEFN (Unreal Editor For Fortnite). Allows third-party creators to design adaptive music playback experiences for custom games in Creative. Patchwork enables the creation of original and adjustable music based on the action of the game, as well as influencing the mechanics and animations of the game.

Harmonix and Epic aim to transform Fortnite into an inclusive and expansive music environment, opening up new possibilities for in-game music experiences. In fact, they want to share it the “biggest and best” music game of the world.

What do you think about it? Do not hesitate to share your opinion in the comments, we will read you carefully below. If you are interested, you can also find our complete coverage on Fortnite at this link. And you already know that you can consult the 30 best free games for Nintendo Switch in history on the website.

