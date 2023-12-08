New musical adventures arrive thanks to The Game Awards, don’t miss this new game.

Así luce Harmonium The Musical.

Join the conversation

The Game Awards gala is leaving us with great announcements for all audiences, on this occasion they have shown a game that seeks accessibility so that everyone feels integrated into this new universe. This musical game is about a deaf-mute girl who takes refuge in music to live your own adventures, for now there is not much more information about it.

This installment will arrive on the Netflix platform and also will be available on Xbox Game Pass. For now there is no exact release date, but it seems that it could arrive during the year 2024, therefore, if this new adventure catches your attention, you better pay attention to new news, because you may be surprised by the story of Harmonium The Musical.

A new musical universe arrives that will not go unnoticed

Just below these lines we are going to leave you the trailer so you can enjoy everything that this new installment will offer you. Of course, if you are a little lost and want to know all the nominees of the gala, here we leave you the information so that you know absolutely everything.

Remember that there is still a lot of gala ahead and you even have to know which game will win the audience favorite award. So stay with us so you can know every last detail from The Game Awards 2023 gala.

Join the conversation