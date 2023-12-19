The Harley-Davidson Nightster Special is at the base of the pyramid of the Milwaukee company's line-up: although very advanced and decidedly a modern motorcycle, it picks up the legacy of “access motorcycle” which until a few years ago was of the unforgettable Sportster 833 and 1200, motorcycles which in turn had an illustrious lineage that can be traced back to 1970 and the legendary XR750.

What does it have to do with it, you might say. It certainly has something to do with it: the heritage of the XR750 is still alive today, and in this test we show you one of the many ways in which it has arrived intact to the present day. In fact, we have added to the Nightster Special an amazing one-off created by Harley-Davidson Onorio Moto of Correggio (RE) precisely on a Nightster Special basis, a motorbike whose livery takes up that orange color with checkered graphics which from the XR then moved on to the 883 R and then to the unforgettable XR1200 of 2008, demonstrating that – just as Harley-Davidson says – the 975 cc cruiser/roadster is truly a “blank canvas” on which owners can invent their own customization. But that's not all: we couldn't have a Nightster Special on hand and not subject it to one of our tests!