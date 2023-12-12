There is a rendering online of a Pan America developed on the X350 roadster created in collaboration with QJ. It seems likely that it will be offered on Asian markets, but could it come to us too? Let’s try to understand more

December 12, 2023

We have already told you several times about Harley-Davidson’s collaboration with the QJ group for the creation of the X350 roadster for the Asian markets and which, in fact, is developed on the same technical basis as the Benelli 302S. According to some online media – such as Motorrad colleagues – the company has also registered the name X350 RA and this would be a prelude to a road enduro version inspired by the Pan America. In the past this acronym appeared for the model dedicated to the Riding Academy, but according to the most tantalizing reconstructions being followed on the web it would be the acronym that identifies a smaller Pan America based on the 36 HP twin-cylinder. The image that we see and that is circulating, it is worth specifying, is a rendering and not a photo and at the time of writing this article the original source has not yet been identified.

Pan America 350: let’s leave room for speculation



If the hypothesis were confirmed, we could talk about a Pan America (or perhaps we should say Pan Asia?) with the 350 cc inline twin-cylinder engine that we already know and therefore 36 HP at 9,000 rpm and 31 Nm at 7,000 rpm with declared consumption (for the roadster) of 20 km/l. The weight should be around 200 kg and the wheels are 17 inches, the tires could be 110 or 120/70 and 150 or 160/60. Since we are on a hypothesis level we can also imagine that the design of the Pan America could also be carried over to the X500 platform, which would then be the same as the Leoncino and TRK. Well, in that case it could become an even more interesting motorbike for our market. At the moment, however, there are no confirmations and we can only have fun in these winter days making bets in front of the fireplace.