The Haas team’s 2023 Formula 1 season could be summed up by taking a simple and furtive look at the final Constructors’ standings. The American team finished in last place with just 12 points collected.

Nico Hulkenberg, who returned to the team managed by Guenther Steiner this year, took stock of what went wrong, starting with a clear example, which explains well what the team was missing, especially in the second part of the season, when the direct rivals brought the major updates to avoid the last position in the World Championship and made a decisive leap in quality.

Haas brought important innovations to Las Vegas, but according to the German driver they didn’t work. Indeed, these would have been very similar in behavior to the package introduced previously, therefore almost useless for the purposes of improving performance.

“I don’t think there are big differences between the standard package and the new one used in Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi. There are laughable differences. In Las Vegas we even felt it was worse than the old package, in a low downforce configuration.”

“In Abu Dhabi, starting on Saturday, I felt it better. Kevin wasn’t very happy. I mean, the two packages are similar. But the thing is, the news that arrived in the end isn’t good enough. An update it is supposed to be better and that it can fix some shortcomings seen previously. Unfortunately this has not happened. So we will have to try to do better next season.”

“We need to roll up our sleeves and do a better job. We need to work hard, because we want to do better. We need to try to make sure we come up with better solutions than what we did this year.”

The German also spoke about the first half of the season, where the team managed to take home 11 of the 12 points scored in total this season. Haas, despite his shortcomings, was also able to collect points for other people’s demerits. The competition – Williams, AlphaTauri and Alfa Romeo – were in worse conditions, but were then better at solving various problems and making progress in the second part of the season, leaving Haas to bring up the rear.

“Obviously it’s been a process, and the signs were already there at the start of the season,” Hulkenberg told Motorsport.com.

“But at the beginning of the season we escaped because other teams were struggling more than us. Then, once they settled down and started making real developments, we started to pay the price.”

“The second part of the season was really tough. I think there was an opportunity in Singapore to take home one, or maybe two points, but we lost it due to a bad strategy.”

“Apart from that, we never had the pace to get into the points, even when so many cars retired, we were too far away. So obviously it wasn’t great. And that’s why we have to do better.”

