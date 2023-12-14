Suara.com – Good news comes from former child artist Iqbaal Ramadhan. Through his personal Instagram, the film actor Mencuri Raden Saleh announced that he had graduated from college and graduated on Wednesday (13/12/2023).

It is known that Iqbaal Ramadhan studied Communication Media at Monash University for four years. His struggles during college and pursuing a career in Indonesia finally paid off.

As is known, Iqbaal continued to pursue a career in Indonesia while studying abroad. He admitted that he took on several projects that did not interfere with his study schedule.

His graduation moment was also felt special because he celebrated his birthday a day later. Yes, Iqbaal Ramadhan will be 24 years old on Thursday (14/12/2023).

Via Instagram iqbaal.e, this former member of Coboy Junior uploaded several photos of himself in his graduation gown. There are several photos ranging from carrying a blue scroll to a portrait of him receiving a graduation certificate from the president of his university.

His face looked happy and emotional after celebrating his graduation.

Like other graduates, Iqbaal looked dashing wearing a white shirt combined with a black tie which was then covered by a black toga. He took a photo while wearing a graduation cap and sunglasses.

There was also a moment when he replaced his toga with a brown buttoned blazer which gave off an even more handsome aura.

Portrait of Iqbaal Ramadhan. (Instagram/iqbaal.e)

He didn't write much at this special moment. He was just grateful because he finally graduated.

“Alhamdulillah # passed bro,” he wrote as a description.

As a result, this upload sparked various comments from netizens. Not a few congratulations poured in for the 24 year old man.

“Congratulations Iqbaal! Finally it's finished,” commented one netizen.

“Congratulations Iqbaal! Blessings and continued success,” said another netizen.

“Congratulations Bale, I hope the knowledge is useful. We'll chat again sometime,” added a different netizen.