At the end of this year, specifically on December 10, it will be 30 years since the launch of the first chapter of one of the most important games in history, which took the FPS genre to the top. We are talking about Doom, developed by ID Software, after a successful and precursor Wolfenstein 3D. Although ID Software believed that the game would be a bomb, no one expected the impact that this title would have on the day of its release. The video game industry was not as massive as it is now, and focused more on personal gaming experiences, at home, without the connectivity options that current titles present. But all this changed with Doom, since one of its most striking features was the possibility of playing it online, something unthinkable for the time, which would be both immensely revolutionary and also problematic.

Prior to its release, in a press release issued by ID Software on January 1, 1993, the company shared that they expected Doom “to be the number one cause of decreased productivity in companies around the world.” Even so, not even the creators themselves were aware of the impact their creation would have. In that sense, the way in which Doom was initially distributed was perhaps the most important reason for such success. We are talking about distribution through the Internet in universities, something completely new and unthinkable for the time, where the Internet was something more primitive, and to which only universities, companies and some homes had access.

For its launch, the game, which weighed 2,250KB, was expected to load on a server at the University of Madison, Wisconsin, in the United States. The number of users waiting to download it was so large that Id Software was initially unable to upload it to the server, due to its collapse. Guides were even created to avoid network saturation problems due to DOOM. We must remember that we are talking about the period in which the Internet was just beginning to become popular, so the weight of the title for the time was important. The impact was such that the institution’s network administrator had to forcibly disconnect all users so that Id Software could load the game. With the game already loaded, and after thirty minutes, 10,000 people tried to download the game at the same time, causing a complete collapse of the university network.

Just hours after the launch, and given the rapid distribution of the title within different universities, many of them had to simply prohibit multiplayer games of Doom, as these caused constant collapses of their networks. Despite this, the game became more widespread exponentially over the hours and days, not only in universities, but also reaching companies and homes throughout the United States and the World.

John Romero and John Carmack, creators of Doom.

Thus, Doom, being a success, caused a drop in the productivity of its employees and students, who, instead of working or studying, played games with their colleagues and friends, leaving aside their responsibilities. Because of this, Intel, the University of Louisville, Lotus Software, among others, banned or simply removed the game from their computers, to address this problem. But one way or another, no one and nothing could stop this giant.

Without a doubt, Doom was, is and will be one of the most important games in history, which to this day continues to be enjoyed by thousands of people around the world.

If you are interested in learning more about the history and impact of Doom, the book “Masters of Doom: How Two Colleagues Created an Empire and Transformed Popular Culture” by author David Kushner, tells the story of how John Carmack and John Romero, creators of Doom, as well as other titles that went down in History.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord