One of the days of the year arrives when more WhatsApp messages we send and receive. We seek to be original and not continually repeat what we have sent each other, but if you don't know where to start, we give you some of the best phrases to congratulate whoever you want on WhatsApp for the New Year and New Year's Eve.

We can limit ourselves to send photos, stickers or emojis But if you want to be more original, there are many phrases with good wishes that we can send to our contacts.

Congratulatory phrases

If you don't know what phrases to put, we give you some ideas that you can copy into your WhatsApp messages to be original with your friends, family and contacts without limiting yourself to a boring “happy 2024” to repeat in each of the chats.

A bottle of cava: 50 euros. A New Year's Eve party favor: 80 euros. A party dress: 120 euros. May I congratulate you on the new year: it is priceless!

I need help! They put me in jail for being ugly. Come quickly, when they see you they will know they were wrong. Have a great 2024! I wish my problems lasted as short as your New Year's resolutions. I hope that in 2024 you have one!

My purpose for this year is to disguise a little better the terrible decisions I have made throughout my life. Happy new year! Tomorrow, it's the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one. Let's welcome a new year and a new opportunity to improve our lives. Approach the New Year with the purpose of Find the hidden opportunities in each new day. Happy new year! I wish you a new mathematical year 2024: add all types of pleasures, subtract any type of pain, multiply happiness by a thousand and divide love among all your loved ones. Happy New Year! 365 days, 365 new opportunities. Close your eyes, think about everything made you smile in the year that ends and forget about the rest. I hope those smiles multiply by a thousand. May this new year give you the courage to face a new horizon. Have a wonderful New Year! May your aspirations have wings to take you far in 2024. Love, laugh, forgive, kiss, love, enjoy yours, hug. For a simple reason; We are not here forever. I hope the new year is filled with promises of a brighter tomorrow. Happy new year! Tonight I only ask one thing of you. Look up at the sky and count all the stars in it. Those are all the good wishes I send you for this coming year! Happy 2024 and stop counting!

May you always have wifi, good coffee and a good book on the bedside table.

Any new beginning it is forged from the fragments of the past, not from the abandonment of the past. Happy new year! Have you just made your New Year's resolutions? Then start making them come true and create your own future. I wish you 12 months of pleasure, 52 weeks of excitement, 365 days of laughter, 8,760 hours of good luck, 525,600 minutes of joy and 31,536,000 seconds of success. They say the New Year is a blank book, but I have writer's block. May each day of the new year inspire you to grow and celebrate life. May 2024 everyone you deal with have already had therapy. New Year New Life. But always with you. May the new year bring new beginnings and many reasons to celebrate

New is the year, new are the hopes, new are the resolutions and new are my best wishes just for you. We may be far apart, but you are always in my heart. May you have a new year full of health and abundance! All the stars wish you a happy new year, even the moon is brighter to guide you, do not be afraid. Happy new year! The day you decide to do it is your lucky day, says a Japanese proverb. Let 2024 be the year you decide to do it. This New Year I wish you courage to face challenges and the wisdom to choose your battles carefully. This New Year, I wish that embrace every new challengelove more, laugh often and achieve the goals you want.

Images to download

We can also download New Year's and New Year's Eve images from specialized websites where we can find all kinds of photos with phrases and congratulations. Can use an app like Pinterest where we will find all kinds of images and it will be enough to take a look at the search engine and write “new year” to have some that we can forward to our contacts on WhatsApp.

Or we can use specialized photography websites where we will find Christmas and New Year greetings. Websites like Phrases with Emotion are a good option where we will find all kinds of quotes and reflections to send to whoever we want on New Year's Eve and wish a happy 2024 in an original way.