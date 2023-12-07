Suara.com – Vietnamese club, Hanoi FC, succeeded in achieving a surprising victory over Japanese representatives, Urawa Reds, in the Asian Champions League Group F follow-up match, Wednesday (6/12/2023).

Hanoi FC, who played at home, won 2-1 over Urawa Reds thanks to goals scored by Van Nam Dao in the 53rd minute and Pham Tuan Hai’s penalty kick (87′).

Meanwhile, one goal for Urawa Reds was created by Bryan Linssen (65).

This victory made Hanoi FC create proud history, namely becoming the first ASEAN team to defeat Urawa Reds.

Reporting from ASEAN Football, the team from the Samurai country has played against ASEAN clubs 12 times in the Asian Champions League.

Previously, for 16 years, Urawa Reds managed to record 10 wins and one draw. However, their record was damaged after suffering their first defeat to Hanoi FC.

These results mean Urawa Reds remain in second place in Group F of the Asian Champions League with seven points, nine different from Pohang Steelers who are at the top.

Meanwhile, Hanoi FC is in third place with six points, only one point ahead of Urawa Reds and also one point ahead of Wuhan Three Towns as the bottom of the standings.

Only Pohang Steelers managed to advance to the next round. Urawa Reds, who is in second place, is not included in the top three groups and is certain to be eliminated.