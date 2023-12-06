The World Motorsport Council met today for the last time in 2023, taking important decisions and ratifying others in view of the next season which will start in a few weeks, just under a month, with the Dakar.

The meeting saw the council members discuss and decide on very important elements also regarding the WRC. For example, the new sole supplier of tires which, starting from 2025, will be Hankook.

Pirelli, in office since 2021, will abandon this role at the end of 2024, leaving room for the Korean manufacturer. The choice made by the FIA ​​took into account several principles, including the ability to supply tyres, sustainability, technical quality, cost per tire and marketing.

New scoring breakdown for the World Cup

The new single tire supplier, however, is not the only innovation dedicated to the WRC. From the point of view of the sporting regulations, the principles of a new format for the attribution of points for the Constructors’, Drivers’ and Navigators’ World Championships have been approved.

The objective is to increase emotion and competitiveness, especially on Sunday. The details and distribution of points per day will be confirmed by the members of the World Council at a later stage.

Important news also regarding hybrid engines. With the precise aim of reducing costs, starting from 2025 a maximum of three new hybrid units per season will be allowed for Rally1 cars entered to compete in the Constructors’ World Championship. Previously this number was 9, so it has been reduced by as much as 2/3.

New marketing operation: will it work?

The new WRC working group led by Robert Reid also thought of a marketing operation to bring people closer to the WRC. Each crew with priority P1 will be required to complete a minimum of two passes in each Shakedown, while the third pass will be available for a journey involving the media or with passengers defined as VIPs, which will be established by the WRC promoter to offer greater opportunities for exposure of the World.

The intent of the new working group is laudable and these are only the first steps towards relaunching the category, yet doubts as to whether it can work have already arisen. It’s too early to make judgements, it will be necessary to make medium-long term assessments, but the feeling is that the WRC needs much more to make itself more appealing in the eyes of people.

Read also: