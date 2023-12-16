Suara.com – The Handoyo bus driver who had an accident on the Cipali Toll Road, Purwakarta, West Java, resulting in the deaths of 12 people, was named a suspect by the police.

“Based on the results of the investigation and the title of the case, a suspect was named as the PO Handoyo bus driver,” said Purwakarta Police Chief, AKBP Edwar Zulkarnain, in Purwakarta, Saturday (16/12/2023).

With suspect status, now the Handoyo bus driver, Rinto Katana (28), is being held at the Purwakarta Police Headquarters detention center.

Rinto is the second Handoyo bus driver who has been driving since Kendal. Meanwhile, the first bus driver drove from Yogyakarta to Kendal.

Before naming the suspect, the police carried out a marathon inspection and carried out an investigation of the crime scene (TKP) of the accident at KM 72 of the Cipali Toll Road.

From the results of the examination, the accident occurred because the driver was driving his vehicle at quite high speed. This can be seen from the damaged condition of the bus, the damaged condition of the road divider and even the gear position in high gear.

The police estimated that the speed when crossing the curve was above 40 kilometers per hour. In fact, the bend on the toll road leading to the Cikampek toll gate is quite sharp.

“Due to his negligence, the Handoyo bus driver was charged with Article 311 paragraphs 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 or 310 paragraphs 4, 3, 2 and 1 of Republic of Indonesia Law No. 22/2009 concerning Road Traffic and Transportation,” he said.

Meanwhile, previously, on Friday 15 December 2023, 12 people died and a number of other people were injured in a single accident that occurred on the KM 72 Interchange Road, Cikopo Toll Exit, Purwakarta Regency, West Java.

This single accident involved the Handoyo bus AA-7626-OA on the Yogyakarta-Bogor route. This bus passes from Cirebon to Jakarta. This bus left the Cipali toll road towards GT Cikopo because it wanted to pick up passengers at the Purwakarta pool. (Source: Antara)