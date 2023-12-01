The seven-time champion has endured a difficult two years with Mercedes, who have been unable to match the pace of the dominant Red Bull. These competitive difficulties also came in the wake of the controversy at the end of 2021, where the FIA’s mishandling of a Safety Car restart in that year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix cost Hamilton the world title.

Although Hamilton has pledged to help Mercedes return to the top of F1 with a new contract that keeps him busy until the end of 2025, he confessed there were times when he questioned his own performances.

Speaking to some media, including Motorsport.com, and talking about the moments that have characterized the recent difficulties, Hamilton explained: “Of course. I’m only a human being. If anyone in the world tells you that he doesn’t have these things, he’s denying everything We are all human beings.”

Although Hamilton is experiencing his most winless period in Formula 1, having not stood on the top step of the podium since the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP, ​​the Englishman explained that there is too much reliance on statistics, such that his current challenge with Mercedes is as difficult as other previous career experiences. Asked what it means for him to not have a win in two years, Hamilton said: “I think it’s the wrong idea. When I was younger, I had difficult years.”

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-24

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren MP4-24

“In 2009 the car was horrible. We got one win during the year because we made major upgrades in the season.”

“Then 2010-11, that wasn’t a great year either. One on my part from a personal point of view, the other more often than not the car wasn’t spectacular. So, (this) is maybe the longest period without successes, but if you take away the victories, it was similar to those seasons. I think I learned a lot about my state of mind and how to keep it solid and positive, adding new tools to be able to continue doing what I do.”

“I’m 38 years old, almost 39, and I feel great about my body. This is due to some tools that I’ve been able to accumulate in these two years. The time that I’ve managed to manage outside of racing, I think I’ve managed to do a much better job of maintaining energy and focus.”

“I have a better team around me than ever. I think in the end, when you have difficult seasons like this, there will always be moments when you ask yourself: ‘Is it me or is it the car?’. Do you still have it? ? Is it gone? Because you miss that moment when the magic happens. When everything comes together, the car and you, and the spark goes off, it’s extraordinary, and that’s what you’re looking for.”

The consequences of Abu Dhabi

After the controversial finale to the 2021 season in Abu Dhabi, Hamilton completely disappeared from the public spotlight for several months.

Photo by: Zach Mauger / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Although he said at the time that he had always been determined to return, he has now admitted that there were times when he considered leaving. “Definitely yes,” he said, when asked if he was considering an immediate retirement.

“A lot of things went through my head during that time. But I think one of the worst things you can do is make decisions based on emotions, because when you’re emotional and you’re in the moment, most of the time you don’t they make the best decisions.”

“The emotions were intense, it was a very, very difficult time, so I had to wait for things to calm down, for my thinking to be clear and for me to be able to make the right decisions.”

Hamilton said he disappeared from Europe to spend time with his family while trying to clear his head: “I was with my grandchildren in a beautiful place, in Hawaii, with my family, and at a certain point I felt really satisfied and I felt like I just wanted to get back up, get back on track and keep moving forward,” he said.

