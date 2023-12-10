Two seasons to throw away, well below those that allowed Mercedes to dominate Formula 1 from 2014 to 2021. This is where the Brackley team starts again, that is, from an unexpected two-year period after losing the Drivers’ title on the last lap two seasons ago and having won the last Constructors’ championship before Red Bull’s great return.

From fox to hunter thanks to the merits of others, but also to her own demerits. Chasing the “size zero” utopia of bellies inaugurated with the W13 in 2022 and continued – in part – in 2023 have cut the legs off Mercedes’ hopes, forced to first chase itself, its own ambitions, then to close a gap from Red Bull which became abnormal in just 24 months.

However, there are those who still seem to have hope. Lewis Hamilton, after having come close to his eighth title and losing by just a handful of kilometers at the end of 2021, is still looking for redemption, for an epilogue that he felt should be very different from the one that delivered the first championship to Max Verstappen .

It is no coincidence that the 7-time world champion is often in Brackley to follow the evolution of the new single-seater, the one that should be called W15. Lewis follows his growth step by step, perhaps also to try to understand what his ambitions might be even before tasting the qualities of the car on the track in February.

“I think it’s always difficult to say what the car will be like,” Lewis admitted on the evening of the FIA ​​prize giving. “I’m not an engineer, nor a designer. So it’s not easy. It’s always the most exciting moment of the year, because I saw the car in the wind tunnel, I always pass by when I go to the factory to see it evolve in whatever direction it ends up to go”.

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, leaves the garage after a stop

“On Friday, when I was about to leave, I took a look at where we were at and, when I come back, it will already be different from how I saw it the last time. I have full faith in everyone who is working on it. And I hope that the next year we will be in a much more competitive position than in the last two seasons.”

Hamilton also spoke about the 2023 season, the second of his career in which he failed to take home a single grand prix. On the other hand, Mercedes has collected just one victory in over 40 races (Russell’s in Sao Paulo, Brazil in 2022).

“There were ups and downs in 2023 and from the moment we started driving the car at Silverstone, we understood that we probably wouldn’t be fighting for the championship. So we focused and reset our goals and then worked and recovered.” .

“I think it’s really nice to see how the team never gave up, and that no one on the team did. Everyone kept a positive attitude and that was a very important factor for me.”

“All of us learn more and more to appreciate the moment, to appreciate every single individual in the team and the results we are achieving, and when we finally get a podium, perhaps we appreciate it more than ever.”

“The most important moment of the season, for us, was the pole in Budapest. That’s a track I love. And somehow managing to dethrone Red Bull for just an instant gave us a lot of hope, knowing that by continuing to push we can do it,” concluded a confident Hamilton.

