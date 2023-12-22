loading…

Hamas' credibility and influence in Palestine has grown drastically in the global community since al-Aqsa's successful Operation Storm against Israel last October 7. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – United States (US) intelligence analysis states credibility and influence Hamas has grown drastically in Palestine and in the global community since the October 7 attacks on Israel.

Hamas named the spectacularly successful attack “Operation al-Aqsa Storm”. According to official Israeli figures, around 1,200 people were killed in the Hamas attacks and 240 others were kidnapped and taken to Gaza as prisoners.

As Israel's relentless air campaign has killed thousands of civilians in Gaza, Hamas—designated a terrorist group by the United States and Europe—was able to establish itself as the only armed group standing up to a brutal oppressor that kills women and children.

Officials familiar with US intelligence assessments say the group has succeeded in positioning itself in parts of the Arab and Muslim world as a defender of the Palestinian cause and an effective fighter against Israel.

The US staunchly defended Israel's right to self-defense following the Hamas attack on October 7, including its campaign to eliminate Hamas completely.

From Hamas's perspective, the October 7 attack on southern Israel was a stunning operational success.

In the months since, they have won praise—especially in the Israeli-occupied West Bank—for negotiating the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons in exchange for several hostages the group was holding in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Hamas videos depict the group as fighters with high morals who follow the teachings of Islam. Images of the suffering of Palestinian civilians in Gaza due to Israeli bombing have also gone viral on Arab social media.

Before October 7, a senior US government official said Hamas was not a very popular organization. “Now it's more popular,” said the official, quoted by CNN, Friday (22/12/2023) without being named.

It is possible that the current conflict will increase Hamas' influence outside Gaza more than inside Gaza, where years of poor governance have fostered distrust.