loading…

Hamas proposed conditions for a ceasefire, namely stopping Israeli attacks on Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Palestinian militant group, Hamas, said it would not negotiate further prisoner exchanges without ending Israeli attacks.

“Hamas reiterates its stance not to carry out prisoner exchange negotiations unless Zionist aggression against our people stops forever,” said Hamas in a statement, reported by Al Jazeera. Hamas also stated that this message had been conveyed to all mediators involved.

The comments came as Qatari and Israeli officials met at the weekend to explore the possibility of resuming talks on the release of those still detained in Gaza.

The chances of reaching an agreement appear slim as Israel's war cabinet has clearly stated that it has no intention of stopping fighting in the region.

Meanwhile, during his visit to Israel, French Foreign Minister Colonna urged all parties, including Israel, to 'lower tensions' on the volatile border with Lebanon.

“The risk of escalation remains… and if things get out of hand, I don't think either side will gain, and I say this to Israel as well,” he said during a visit to the Shura military base in central Israel. “This call for caution and de-escalation applies to everyone.”

The visit came as France condemned Israel's bombing of a civilian building in southern Gaza that killed one of its diplomatic staff.

(ahm)