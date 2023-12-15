Hamas, attack foiled in Denmark and Holland: arrests

Four people were arrested this morning, three in Denmark and one in the Netherlands, following a joint operation between Danish and Dutch police. Those arrested are suspected of preparing a terrorist attack in Denmark. The Danish police said they could not go into detail so as not to damage the investigation: “We cannot tell you the motives or what objects they wanted to hit,” said the operational head of the intelligence branch of the Danish police, Flemming Drejer, a short while ago. “There are links with the criminal gang environment, in particular with LTF (Loyal To Familia, nrd), with people living in Denmark and abroad,” he added, speaking to reporters.

Il MossadIsrael's intelligence services, congratulated their Danish colleagues in a statement, adding: “Hamas seeks to extend its operational capabilities throughout the world and in Europe in particular, with the aim of striking Israeli, Jewish and Western targets”. Thanks to these arrests it was possible, added the Mossad, “to expose a vast Hamas infrastructure”.

Hamas, attack foiled in Germany: 4 arrests

To confirm the hypothesis, reports Repubblica, the news arrived shortly after that a Hamas attack was allegedly plotted in Germany. Four men, allegedly belonging to the Palestinian faction, were planning an attack on Jewish institutions in Germany. The four were arrested today and according to the Federal Attorney General's Office, which took control of the investigation, they are suspected of belonging to a terrorist organization and of having searched for an arms depot created in the past by Hamas. The weapons were then to be brought to Berlin and kept ready in view of “potential terrorist attacks against Jewish institutions in Europe”, writes the prosecutor's office. The men allegedly took orders from Hamas from Lebanon.

