loading…

Palestinian militia aims its weapons at Israeli troops in the war in Gaza. Hamas says US President Joe Biden is involved in Israeli war crimes in Gaza. Photo/REUTERS

BEIRUT – Palestinian resistance groups; Hamas, said that the President of the United States (US) Joe Biden had been involved in war crimes Israel against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

This comment was made by Osama Hamdan, Hamas representative in Lebanon who is also a member of the group’s Politburo.

Hamdan made the comments at a press conference Sunday in Beirut, as Israel continues to launch indiscriminate attacks on Gaza.

“The American administration, its president (Joe Biden), and its Secretary of State (Antony) Blinken were complicit in (the shedding of) Palestinian blood (as well as) the massacre (by) Israel, (and) the crimes of ethnic cleansing and genocide, and they will pay the price for these crimes them,” he said, in a press conference video released by the Palestine Chronicle, Monday (4/12/2023).

The Hamas official called for the prosecution of senior Biden administration officials in international courts as war criminals, while praising the free American people who have been vocal in rejecting Israeli aggression.

“We call on every free person in the United States, who rejects the evil of the occupation, to withhold their votes from Biden and his party’s candidates in all states, and any candidate who supports the Zionist massacre of the Palestinian people,” Hamdan said.

American Muslim leaders in states vowed to rally their communities against Biden’s 2024 re-election bid because of his steadfast support for Israel.

Hamdan reiterated that despite Israel’s brutal aggression and genocidal war against Palestinians in Gaza, the regime will not achieve any goals.

“What the occupation failed to achieve for more than 50 days before the ceasefire, it will not achieve afterwards, no matter how long this war continues,” Hamdan said, referring to a ceasefire deal brokered by Egypt and Qatar that ended last Friday.

“Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his troops will only reap failure and crushing defeat, more troops, (and) the destruction of their tanks and vehicles,” he said.

Israel started its war against Hamas in Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance group launched the surprise Operation al-Aqsa Storm against the Israeli occupation entity. The Hamas attack killed around 1,200 people and took hundreds more hostage, according to official Israeli government figures.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, more than 15,500 Palestinians have been killed and more than 41,300 injured since the start of Israel’s genocidal war in the coastal region.

(but)