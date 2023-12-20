loading…

Subhi Ferwana, a major financier who helped transfer tens of millions of dollars to Hamas, was killed by an Israeli fighter jet missile strike. Photo/IDF

GAZA – Subhi Ferwana, a major financier who helped transfer tens of millions of dollars to Hamas, was killed by a fighter jet's missile attack Israel. This was the announcement by the Zionist military on Tuesday.

According to the announcement, in a military operation in the city of Rafah, an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) fighter jet under the guidance of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and the Military Intelligence Directorate succeeded in killing the top Hamas financier.

Ferwana and his brother, the Israeli military statement continued, had transferred large amounts of funds to Hamas. These funds were used, among other things, to pay the militia and procure military equipment.

They do this by channeling money through their company, Hamsat.

“The ability of Hamas's military wing to fight depends on funds transferred through money exchange,” read the IDF statement, as quoted by the Jerusalem Post, Wednesday (20/12/2023). “Without them, his capabilities would decrease significantly.”

According to the IDF, Hamas uses these financiers and money changers to obtain funds from around the world through money laundering, thus avoiding the use of the closely monitored international banking system.

Previously, experts said Hamas was financially resilient so it could afford a prolonged war against Israel.

This condition makes it very difficult for Israel to achieve its war goal in Gaza, namely eliminating Hamas.

“Hamas is financially solid,” Jessica Davis, president of the Canadian group Insight Threat Intelligence, told AFP.

“In the last decade, or even longer, they have created a robust financial network,” he said, explaining that the group has established investments and sources of income in many countries without experiencing disruption.

“These sources include small businesses and real estate in countries such as Turkey, Sudan and Algeria,” added Davis.

Hamas also relies on informal donation networks. “They are very good at developing and operating a very complex money exchange system,” said Yitzhak Gal, an Israeli expert on Palestinian economics, explaining exchanges made through Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Europe and the United States.

