loading…

Hamas stated that there were no ceasefire negotiations at this time. They are ready to face all Israeli military scenarios. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Hamas Deputy Political Bureau Chief Saleh al-Arouri said that there would be no exchange of prisoners during the military onslaught Zion Israel in Gaza, Palestine, continues.

“There are currently no negotiations regarding a ceasefire. “There will be no exchange of prisoners until the aggression ends and there is a comprehensive and definitive ceasefire,” he told Al Jazeera, Sunday (3/12/2023).

“The occupiers insist there are still women and children being held, but we say we have handed them all over. “The remaining prisoners in Gaza are soldiers and civilians who served in the occupying army,” continued al-Arouri.

“Our Zionist prisoners will not be released until all our prisoners are released and a ceasefire is enforced. The resistance is ready to face all Israeli military scenarios whether land, air or other wars.”

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said military pressure and diplomatic efforts were continuing to help free the hostages held by Hamas.

“The war will continue until we achieve all our goals, namely getting back the prisoners and eliminating Hamas. Ground operations are necessary to achieve the stated objectives,” he said.

Netanyahu claims that Israeli soldiers are fighting in accordance with international humanitarian law. “This is a long-term war, but in the end we will win this war,” he said.

“Our army prepared during the ceasefire days to achieve total victory against Hamas,” he added.

(but)