loading…

Hamas responded to the prize contest flyer from Israel by saying its members were busy grilling Merkava tanks. Photo/via Palestine Chronocle

GAZA – Hamas, the Palestinian resistance movement in Gaza, ridiculed the flyers for prize competitions distributed by the Air Force Israel in residential areas in Gaza.

Thousands of competition leaflets were distributed offering large sums of money to those who provided information on the whereabouts of Hamas leaders.

One of the leaflets featured a picture of Yahya Sinwar, Hamas' operational leader in Gaza, offering USD 400,000 for information leading to his arrest.

“Hamas has lost its power,” the leaflet said, claiming that Hamas is losing control of the Gaza region. “Its leaders are incapable of frying eggs.”

Izzat al-Risheq, a high-ranking Hamas official and member of the movement's political bureau, immediately responded by mocking Israel.

“There's no time to fry eggs. “Our resistance members are busy grilling Merkava (tanks),” replied al-Risheq on the Hamas Telegram channel, as quoted by the Palestine Chronicle, Saturday (16/12/2023).

The Israeli military previously announced the killing of another soldier in fighting in Gaza, and later clarified that he was a tank commander.

Hamas Losing Control of Gaza?

The military has been making claims that Hamas has lost control of the Gaza Strip several weeks ago.

Resistance by Hamas and most other Palestinian resistance groups continues in the Gaza Strip and is still focused on the territory that Israel claims to have conquered several weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military continues to suffer heavy losses throughout the Gaza Strip. According to the latest official figures released by the Israeli military on Thursday, at least 445 Israeli soldiers, including 119 officers, have been killed since October 7.