Israel chose to attack Gaza rather than continue the ceasefire with Hamas. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – At least 136 hostages are still being held in Gaza. This was revealed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). However, Israel still chose to fight against Hamas rather than continue the ceasefire.

IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the number included 17 women and children.

The Israeli military said the body of one of the hostages, Ofir Tzarfati, had been brought back to Israel. He was confirmed dead on Thursday, and the IDF did not specify when and where Tzarfati was killed.

The deaths of three Israeli hostages, kidnapped by Hamas in a brutal attack on October 7, were confirmed by their families on Friday.

The family of 70-year-old Ofra Keidar said they were told that she had been killed while in Gaza, according to a written statement from the Forum for Hostages and Families of the Missing in Israel.

Keidar “loved gardening, swimming in the kibbutz pool, the kibbutz zoo, and especially quiet morning walks among the orange groves, on a path he greatly appreciated,” according to the statement.

Keidar was abducted when he went for a morning walk at Kibbutz Be’eri on October 7, the statement said.

The Hostage and Families of the Missing Forum also announced that it mourns the death of Israeli hostage Guy Illouz.

Illouz, 26, “was kidnapped from a nature party in Re’im,” during the deadly attack, the statement said.