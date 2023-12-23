loading…

Palestinians look at houses destroyed by Israeli bombs in Rafah, Gaza Strip, December 21, 2023. Photo/AP

GAZA – Hamas described a recent UN Security Council resolution aimed at increasing humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip as an “inadequate measure” in addressing the significant needs in the economically distressed region.

“Over the past five days, the United States (US) government has worked hard to dispel the essence of this resolution, and to pass it in a weak formula… this goes against the wishes of the international community and the UN General Assembly in stopping Israeli aggression against the defenseless Palestinian people,” said a Hamas statement.

On Friday, Palestinian UN Envoy Riyad Mansour described the Security Council resolution to increase aid to Gaza as “a step in the right direction”, while continuing to advocate for an immediate ceasefire.

“This resolution is a step in the right direction, this resolution must be implemented and must be accompanied by massive pressure to immediately implement a ceasefire. “I repeat, an immediate ceasefire,” stressed Riyad Mansour after the vote at the UN Security Council on Friday (22/12/2023).

On Friday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the way Israel conducts its military operations in the Gaza Strip “creates major obstacles to the distribution of humanitarian aid” in the Palestinian enclave of 2.3 million people.

He also urged “Israeli authorities to immediately lift restrictions on commercial activities.”

The war that happened in Israel and Palestine had a very bad impact on both sides.

The following is an overview of the impact of the conflict as of December 22, using data from the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Israeli authorities, and contributions from international observers and aid organizations, as reported by the Associated Press.

Israel has killed 20,057 Palestinians in Gaza. A total of 301 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank. 53,320 Palestinians were injured in Gaza.

Meanwhile, 6,184 Israelis were injured. On October 7, approximately 1,200 people were killed in Israel. Since the start of the ground offensive, 139 Israeli soldiers have been killed.

(she)