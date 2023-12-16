loading…

BEIRUT – Hamas, Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza, say their tunnels were built to be immune to surveillance efforts. Israel.

Hamas spokesman in Beirut, Osama Hamdan, made the remarks in a press conference on Friday in response to reports of possible Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers detecting underground tunnels in Gaza.

“The tunnel was built by skilled and knowledgeable engineers who took into account all possible attacks from the (Israeli) occupation side, including pumping water (to flood it),” Hamdan said.

“The tunnel is an integral part of the resistance, and all potential consequences and expected attacks have been taken into account,” continued Hamdan, as quoted by CNN, Saturday (16/12/2023).

Israel recently informed the United States that it had begun a “thorough examination” of the detection of several Hamas tunnels in the Mediterranean Sea area.

Israel assured the American government that they were only targeting tunnels that they believed did not hold hostages.

Apart from conveying the immunity of Hamas tunnels, Hamdan also discussed the possibility of new negotiations aimed at releasing additional hostages held in Gaza.

“There will be no negotiations and no release of prisoners until hostilities against Gaza are completely stopped,” said Hamdan.

