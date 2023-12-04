loading…

Hamas rocket attacks successfully hit Israel’s nuclear weapons base. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hamas targeted Israel’s nuclear weapons base in the October 7 attack during Operation Al-Aqsa Storm. This is a form of success for Hamas, which has the ambition to destroy Israel.

The New York Times, citing experts, reported a rocket fired by Hamas hit the Sdot Micha military base in central Israel where nuclear missiles are stored.

The rocket did not hit the missile directly, but sparked a fire that spread to a storage facility for missiles and other “sensitive weaponry.”

Hans Kristensen, director of the Nuclear Information Project of the Federation of American Scientists, told the Times that there are likely 25 to 50 nuclear-capable Jericho missile launchers at the base.

Israel has never acknowledged its possession of nuclear weapons, but Israeli whistleblowers and US officials have confirmed the existence of the country’s arsenal.

In early November, Israeli Heritage Minister Amihai Eliyahu said in a radio interview that the nuclear option would be “one way” to deal with Gaza.

The report is likely to raise concerns about the risk of regional escalation, as Washington and Arab countries try to contain fighting in Gaza. Since Israel launched its invasion of the Gaza Strip, Hamas rocket attacks have reduced.

Military attacks on bases containing nuclear weapons are extremely rare, given the catastrophic risks they could pose to civilians on both sides of a conflict. According to a database kept by the University of Maryland, there have been only five attacks on bases containing nuclear weapons in history.

The Sdot Micha base is clearly visible on publicly accessible satellite imagery, but it is unclear whether Hamas knew the military base might contain nuclear weapons.

The Hamas attack caused a fire that took Israeli firefighters hours to deploy aircraft to extinguish. The fire came within 1,000 feet of the Jericho missile facility where declassified U.S. government documents stated the missiles were equipped to carry nuclear warheads.

Israel has never officially acknowledged its possession of nuclear weapons, but it is widely believed to possess at least a limited number of nuclear missiles, according to leaked documents.

