Mass Hamas rocket attack from Gaza into Israel on October 7. One of the rockets hit the Sdot Micha base which houses Israel’s nuclear-capable missiles. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – New York Times visual analysis found that a rocket was fired Hamas from Gaza on October 7 hit a military base Israel which is believed to house nuclear-capable missiles.

Although the Hamas attack did not hit its target—namely, a storage point for nuclear-capable missiles—, the rocket’s impact, at the Sdot Micha base in central Israel, sparked a fire that approached the storage facility for missiles and other sensitive weapons.

Israel has never acknowledged the existence of its nuclear arsenal, although Israeli whistleblowers, United States officials, and satellite imagery analysts all agree that the country has at least a small number of nuclear weapons.

Hans Kristensen, director of the Nuclear Information Project of the Federation of American Scientists, told the New York Times that he estimates there are likely 25 to 50 nuclear-capable Jericho missile launchers at the base.

According to experts and declassified US government documents, Israel’s Jericho missile is designed to carry a nuclear warhead.

The warheads are likely stored in a separate location away from the base so that they are not under threat during Hamas attacks. This was conveyed by Kristensen, who has studied the Sdot Micha base.

The previously unreported attack on the Sdot Micha base was the first known example of a Palestinian militant attack on a site suspected of containing Israeli nuclear weapons. It is unclear whether Hamas knows specifically what they are targeting, other than the bases are simply military facilities.

Hamas, the group that fired thousands of rockets on Oct. 7, did not respond to requests for comment.

But the targeting of one of Israel’s most sensitive military locations suggests that the scope of the Oct. 7 attack may have been greater than previously known—and that Hamas rockets were capable of penetrating the airspace around Israel’s heavily fortified strategic weapons.

The attack on Sdot Micha Base involved a series of rockets over several hours, according to alert data.