loading…

A group of prisoners handed over to Red Cross officers by Hamas in Gaza are taken to Egypt via the Rafah border crossing, Gaza, on November 29, 2023. Photo/Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency

GAZA TRACK – Palestinian organizations, on Thursday evening (30/11/2023), announced a list of 30 detainees, including eight women and 22 children and minors.

“Their names will be given to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for their release by Tel Aviv in accordance with the prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas,” said the Anadolu Agency report.

The names of 30 detainees, including 8 women and 22 children and minors, were released jointly by Hamas, the Prisoners’ and Former Prisoners’ Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club as part of the seventh wave of hostage exchange deals with Israel.

The prisoners are expected to be released in the evening.

According to the list seen by Anadolu, all the female detainees come from Arab neighborhoods in Israel. There were also four children from Jerusalem and 18 people from other provinces in the West Bank.

(she)