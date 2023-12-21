loading…

Palestinians run as Israel attacks Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, December 20, 2023. Photo/AP

GAZA TRACK – Hamas rejected Israel's offer to stop fighting in exchange for the release of around 40 captives. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported this on Wednesday (20/12/2023), citing a number of sources.

Palestinian militant groups insist negotiations for the release of the hostages can only begin if Israel ends its offensive against Gaza first, according to the newspaper.

The report emerged as Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh arrived in Cairo to meet Egypt's intelligence chief and other local officials trying to mediate the conflict.

According to unnamed Egyptian officials interviewed by the WSJ, Israel insisted that Hamas release several dozen hostages, including all the remaining women and children.

In return, Israel is reportedly willing to halt its attacks on Gaza for a week and allow more humanitarian aid into the territory.

For the first time, the talks will also include representatives of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), another powerful Islamic fighting organization based in Gaza, according to the article.

However, both PIJ and Hamas are said to have demanded that Israel implement a ceasefire before negotiations on a possible deal can begin.

They further urged the release of all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the release of more than 100 hostages held in Gaza. Israel is estimated to currently detain thousands of Palestinians.

More than 120 hostages are believed to remain in Gaza after Israel and Hamas negotiated a week-long humanitarian pause last month, which resulted in the release of more than 105 captives in exchange for Israel freeing 240 Palestinians.