Hamas stated that it was ready to face a long-term war with Israel. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Osama Hamdan, senior Hamas official, said it doesn’t matter how long the war will last. He emphasized that Hamas was ready to face a long-term war with Israel.

Hamdan, speaking in Beirut, Lebanon, said Israel’s invasion of Gaza was simply a “thirsty for blood” that would never be quenched.

“There will be no negotiations or exchange (of prisoners) before the Israeli offensive ends,” he said.

He said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was “responsible” for the lives of Israeli prisoners in Gaza, and said his goals in the territory were “unachievable”.

“This is not a sign of victory, but a sign of defeat and the fall of his government,” said Hamdan, reported by Al Jazeera.

The real goal of Netanyahu and his military is to “eliminate the Palestinian people and… kill their cause,” Hamda added, stressing “This is an impossibility.”

He predicted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government would soon fall due to the Gaza war, and the long-serving leader would eventually be tried as a war criminal.

“Netanyahu and his war staff are sinking deeper into the Gaza quagmire,” Hamdan said.

(ahm)