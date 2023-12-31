loading…

Israel is committing war crimes in Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Palestinian Hamas resistance movement praised South Africa for filing a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for crimes of genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip after nearly three months of non-stop air and ground attacks.

The Gaza-based group described South Africa's appeal as “a significant step to punish the leaders of the Zionist entity and contemporary criminals, who have committed the most heinous murders in modern history.”

“We call on all countries in the world to take similar action against the Nazi Zionist regime in both national and international courts. “The regime threatens international peace and security, and must not go unpunished for the brutal crimes committed against children and defenseless civilians in Gaza,” Hamas said in a statement, reported by Press TV.

In its appeal to the ICJ, also known as the World Court, South Africa described Israel's actions in Gaza as “genocidal in nature because they were intended to destroy most of the Palestinian national, racial and ethnic group.”

“The acts in question include killing Palestinians in Gaza, causing them serious physical and mental suffering, and subjecting them to living conditions that are expected to cause physical destruction for them,” the filing said.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa compared Israel's policies in Gaza and the occupied West Bank to his country's past apartheid system, which saw a white minority population rule a black-majority country using a system based on segregation as its basis. White minority rule ended in 1994.

Israel waged a bloody war in the Gaza Strip on October 7 after Hamas fighters and members of other resistance factions launched Operation al-Aqsa Storm in the occupied territory in retaliation for the Tel Aviv regime's ongoing crimes against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Since the start of its aggression, Israel has killed more than 21,600 Palestinians, mostly women and children. They also imposed a total siege on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water for the more than two million Palestinians living there.

(ahm)