Hamas claims Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is already in the Gaza war. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hamas official, Osama Hamdan, revealed that Hamas inflicted heavy losses on the Israeli army. He also said Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu lost the war.

Hamdan also rejected discussions surrounding the future of Gaza after the war, stressing that the fate of the territory would be determined by Palestinians as part of the wider Palestinian struggle.

“We tell everyone who dreams and analyzes the future of Gaza, save your efforts and time and use it to discuss the future of the Zionist entity after its aggression,” said Hamdan, reported by Al Jazeera.

“Gaza's future is in the hands of its patient people and heroes of the resistance, and Gaza will remain an important part of a fully sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.”

Speaking at a press conference in Beirut, Hamdan said if the US wanted to end “Israeli aggression” it would direct its envoy in Washington to stop vetoing Security Council resolutions calling for a ceasefire.

“The Biden administration's continued calls for Israel to minimize civilian casualties show callousness and disrespect for the blood of our people,” Hamdan said.

“Every drop of blood spilled from children, babies, women or the elderly is the responsibility of the (Israeli) occupation and the US government.”

He also praised the UN General Assembly resolution demanding a ceasefire, which was supported by the majority of the world's countries and opposed only by the US, Israel and eight other countries. Hamdan said the vote illustrated Israel's isolation.

