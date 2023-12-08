loading…

Hamas claims that the number of Israeli soldiers killed is actually higher than announced by Zionists. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Palestinian struggle group, Hamas, revealed that the number of Israeli soldiers who died was actually very large. This is because Hamas continues to provide fierce and deadly resistance to Israel’s ground invasion of Gaza. They also destroyed hundreds of combat vehicles which resulted in the deaths of many Israeli soldiers.

Speaking to reporters in Beirut, Hamas official Osama Hamdan said the “real number” of Israeli soldiers killed and wounded was “much higher” than the figures announced by Israel.

Hamdan said the group’s fighters had waged “fierce fighting” with Israeli troops in various areas of the Gaza Strip.

“Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli army failed to achieve any political or military goals, and they will never achieve them,” Hamdan said.

Speaking to family members of Israeli prisoners in Gaza, Hamdan said: “Your ongoing military war campaign against our people will not return your children to you.” “They will not return if the aggression does not stop,” Hamdan said.

Meanwhile, Hamas’ armed wing destroyed 135 Israeli army vehicles, in whole or in part, in the last 72 hours across Gaza.

Hamas spokesman Abu Obaida added that the group’s fighters killed and injured “dozens” of Israeli soldiers by blowing up tunnels and buildings.

“Crowds of Israeli troops were also attacked with mortars and short-range missiles, while rockets were fired at Israeli cities,” he added.

(ahm)