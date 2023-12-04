loading…

Former Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz (center) meets Army Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi (Left) and Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar in southern Israel, on April 24, 2022. Photo/Elad Malka/Israeli Ministry of Defense

GAZA TRACK – Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas said Israel’s threat to target its leaders for assassination inside and outside the Palestinian territories reflects the difficulties facing the colonial state.

Director of the Shin Bet domestic security agency Ronen Bar issued a threat to kill Hamas leaders in Palestine and abroad.

“The cabinet has set a goal for us, through street talks, to eliminate Hamas,” said Ronen Bar.

He added, “This is our Munich. We will do this everywhere, in Gaza, in the West Bank, in Lebanon, in Turkey, in Qatar. It will take a few years, but we will be there to make it happen.”

Taher El-Nounou, media adviser to the head of the political bureau of the Hamas movement Ismail Haniyeh, said, “This threat reflects the political problems and difficulties on the ground that the enemy country is experiencing because of the heroic perseverance of our people and their valiant resistance.”

He emphasized that these threats did not scare the movement’s leaders.

“Their blood and the blood of their families are intertwined with the blood of our patient people. “However, if carried out, such killings would be a violation of the sovereignty of allied countries,” he explained.

Referring to the countries Bar mentioned, he added, “Such threats constitute a direct threat to their security, requiring us to pursue the enemy and hold him accountable for his arrogance and diplomatic overreach.”

(she)